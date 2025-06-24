Jamie Carragher's wife revealed as Merseyside Women of the Year awards guest speaker
The interior designer, mum-of-two and avid runner is currently completing a challenge to run all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors consecutively within 12 months, to raise as much money as she can for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
So far, she has completed the Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London marathons, with just Sydney remaining on August 31.
Nicola married former football player and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher in 2005 and they have two children together, James and Mia. The pair are childhood sweethearts who met in primary school.
This year’s celebration of incredible Merseyside women, which will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool city centre on Friday, hosted by Pauline Daniels. There will also be entertainment from Liverpool-based singer-songwriter, Emilie Culshaw, and The Liverpool Signing Choir.
Speaking about the event Nicola said: “It’s an honour to be invited to speak at the MWOTY 2025 awards. I am excited to be there to celebrate the amazing finalists and to also have the opportunity to share my own experiences as a mother and woman.”
The overall “Merseyside Woman of the Year 2025” will be selected from all finalists, following a public vote (contributing 50% of the overall score) and marked by the organisation’s judging panel against its criteria, contributing the remaining 50% of the final score.
The coveted top prize will be presented by headline sponsor, FPC, and category sponsors for 2025 include Merseyrail, Community Foundation for Merseyside, Rathbones, Auteur Media, Neo Community and ADDvanced Solutions, McIver Scott Recruitment and Morecrofts.
