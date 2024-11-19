3 . Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney grew up in Croxteth and attended St John Bosco Arts College. She met Wayne Rooney in the area when she was 12-years-old, but didn't go on to date him until she had finished her GCSEs at the age of 16. The pair married in 2008 and have four sons together. Coleen has become a well-known TV personality and is currently in the jungle for the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. | Getty Photo: Getty