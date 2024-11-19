Eight famous faces who were born and brought up in Croxteth, including Coleen Rooney

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:55 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 17:08 GMT

From footballers and TV personalities to athletes, we've picked out some of the most successful individuals and celebrities from Croxteth.

Croxteth is a pretty small neighbourhood in Liverpool, with around 14,400 residents recorded in the 2021 Census. Believed to be one of the first suburbs in the city, many families from the Scotland Road area were rehoused in Croxteth as their homes were destroyed to make way for the construction of the second Mersey tunnel, Kingsway.

The area is bordered by Norris Green and West Derby, which is home to Croxteth Park and the historic Croxteth Hall, and is around five miles away from Liverpool city centre.

But, did you know that some famous faces were also born, raised or schooled in Croxteth? Here we take a look at eight successful people and household names with ties to the Liverpool area, including famous footballers and TV personalities.

Born and raised in Croxteth, Wayne Rooney is a former Premier League footballer and the record goal-scorer for Manchester United. He started his career at Everton FC and spent two seasons with the club before moving to United. He is currently the head coach at Plymouth Argyle FC.

Born and raised in Croxteth, Wayne Rooney is a former Premier League footballer and the record goal-scorer for Manchester United. He started his career at Everton FC and spent two seasons with the club before moving to United. He is currently the head coach at Plymouth Argyle FC. | Getty Images

Former Everton and Arsenal footballer Francis Jeffers was born in Liverpool and went to the former De La Salle School in Croxteth. He is now a coach at Oldham Athletic.

Former Everton and Arsenal footballer Francis Jeffers was born in Liverpool and went to the former De La Salle School in Croxteth. He is now a coach at Oldham Athletic. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Coleen Rooney grew up in Croxteth and attended St John Bosco Arts College. She met Wayne Rooney in the area when she was 12-years-old, but didn't go on to date him until she had finished her GCSEs at the age of 16. The pair married in 2008 and have four sons together. Coleen has become a well-known TV personality and is currently in the jungle for the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Coleen Rooney grew up in Croxteth and attended St John Bosco Arts College. She met Wayne Rooney in the area when she was 12-years-old, but didn't go on to date him until she had finished her GCSEs at the age of 16. The pair married in 2008 and have four sons together. Coleen has become a well-known TV personality and is currently in the jungle for the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. | Getty Photo: Getty

Robert Pope grew up in Croxteth and went to St Edward's College. A former emergency veterinarian, he is best known for recreating Forrest Gump's journey crossing America four times and travelling 15,000 miles in 2018.

Robert Pope grew up in Croxteth and went to St Edward's College. A former emergency veterinarian, he is best known for recreating Forrest Gump's journey crossing America four times and travelling 15,000 miles in 2018. | Steven Ross

