Croxteth is a pretty small neighbourhood in Liverpool, with around 14,400 residents recorded in the 2021 Census. Believed to be one of the first suburbs in the city, many families from the Scotland Road area were rehoused in Croxteth as their homes were destroyed to make way for the construction of the second Mersey tunnel, Kingsway.
The area is bordered by Norris Green and West Derby, which is home to Croxteth Park and the historic Croxteth Hall, and is around five miles away from Liverpool city centre.
But, did you know that some famous faces were also born, raised or schooled in Croxteth? Here we take a look at eight successful people and household names with ties to the Liverpool area, including famous footballers and TV personalities.
