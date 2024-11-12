I'm A Celebrity 2024: Coleen Rooney says 'I can do every trial' as she enters jungle with stars - full line-up
The 38-year-old - who shares four children with Wayne Rooney - shared an update on Instagram on Monday (November 11), confirming she would be entering the jungle, and said she was “really anxious about leaving the kids.”
She continued: “But I've come to terms with it and I've planned and prepped, I've got an army of people - family and friends - school friends all helping out with the kids. They are going to be fine, they'll probably have a great time."
Coleen added that she had been asked to enter the jungle “for years” but is has been “put it off.” She also addressed speculation that she wouldn’t be able to take part in trials due to medical conditions. Speaking on Instagram, the 38-year-old said: “I can confirm I can do every trial, so I am not excluded from any. That was just a load of rubbish.”
Who is Coleen Rooney?
Coleen Rooney is the wife of former Everton and Manchester United footballer, Wayne Rooney. The pair married in 2008 and have four sons together. A TV personality and author, Coleen hit worldwide headlines in 2019, after a viral tweet kickstarted years of drama known as ‘Wagatha Christie’.
The dispute began in October 2019 when Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking posts from her private Instagram account to the S*n newspaper. Vardy brought a libel battle against Rooney for the social media posts in which she outlined her ‘sting’ operation to find out who was leaking the stories, later alleging on X (formerly) Twitter: “It was… Rebekah Vardy’s account.” The tweet has since been retweeted more than 76,000 times.
A highly-publicised High Court trial took place in 2022 and Rebekah Vardy was ordered to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs, which are more than £1.8m. A three-part documentary about the case aired on Disney+ last year.
How much is Coleen Rooney getting paid for I’m A Celebrity?
While no official figure has been confirmed, it is reported that she has secured a deal exceeding the £1.5 million fee that Nigel Farage received for his time in the jungle in 2023.
I’m A Celebrity 2024 confirmed line up
- Coleen Rooney
- Tulisa Contostavlos
- Alan Halsall
- Oti Mabuse
- Melvin Odoom
- Barry McGuigan
- Danny Jones
- Jane Moore
- Dean McCullogh
- GK Barry
When does I’m A Celebrity 2024 start?
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 at 9.00pm on Sunday, November 17.
