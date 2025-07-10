'We will all miss him' says Paul McCartney in heartfelt tribute to 'dear friend' Brian Clarke
Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his “dear friend” Sir Brian Clarke who recently passed away at the age of 71.
Sir Brian designed the cover for the McCartney’s 1982 solo album, Tug Of War, and was remembered as the “most important artist working in stained glass” by London’s Heni gallery, as it announced his death.
Best known for his work at the Al Faisaliyah Centre in Riyadh, the Royal Mosque of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, and the 14-metre-high, stained glass pavilion, The Stamford Cone in Connecticut, Sir Brian painted first window at the age of 17. Born in Oldham on July 2, 1953, he died on July 1 this year.
Remembering his friend in a post on Instagram, Sir Paul said: “Brian Clarke was a dear friend of our family whom we had known for years. Sadly, he passed away recently but we all have lovely memories of the times we had together. We always laughed.
“Brian often had some great artistic endeavours to show or talk to us about. He made some stained glass windows for us and did a great collaboration with Linda using her photographs to make stained glass pictures out of.
“He was commissioned to make stained glass for Bahrain Airport (Concordia), Stansted Airport (a collaboration with Sir Norman Foster), and Queen Victoria Street Arcade in Leeds, and these are just some of the works he was famous for.
“Ever since I met him in the 70s with Robert Fraser the art dealer, we always had the best times together. We will all miss him but have fond memories of him to cherish and his incredible artwork to remind us of Brian himself.”
A statement from Heni, announcing his death on Saturday, read: “A visionary artist and cherished friend, he will be missed.”
