Scouse star Kym Marsh heading to Liverpool as part of UK theatre tour of Single White Female
JAS Theatricals, ATG Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions are proud to announce that the world premiere stage production of Single White Female – based on the iconic 90s psychological thriller – will embark on a major UK and Ireland theatre tour from January 2026.
What can we expect from Single White Female?
Starring Knowsley born actress and singer Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Abigail’s Party), this brand-new stage play, written by author, journalist and broadcaster, Rebecca Reid, is a bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie from Columbia Pictures and bestselling book, by John Lutz, that thrilled audiences around the world and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel!
Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.
Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel.
Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Heart of Rock and Roll - Broadway, Guys & Dolls - West End, The Baker’s Wife - Menier, NYC) and from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female will captivate, shock, and explore just how far we’ll go to find - and keep - family together.
What has Kym said about the role?
Kym, 49, said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage. Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained and watch out for those stiletto heels!”
Who else is the cast?
Full casting to be announced.
When does the show come to Liverpool?
Single White Female is on at the Everyman & Playhouse between April 28 and May 2.
When can I buy tickets?
Tickets went on sale at 10am on July, 3.
You can purchase tickets from SWFonstage.com.
Where else does the show go?
January, 9-17: Theatre Royal Brighton ON SALE NOW
January, 20 -24: Theatre Royal Nottingham ON SALE NOW
January, 27-31: Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff ON SALE NOW
February, 3-7: Grand Opera House, York ON SALE NOW
February, 10-14: Opera House Manchester ON SALE NOW
February 17-21: Blackpool Grand ON SALE NOW
February, 24 - 28: Sheffield Lyceum ON SALE SOON
March, 3 - 7: New Victoria Theatre, Woking ON SALE NOW
March, 10-14: March Cambridge Arts Theatre ON SALE SOON
March, 17-21: Cheltenham Everyman ON SALE NOW
April, 14-18: Richmond Theatre ON SALE NOW
April, 21-25: Milton Keynes Theatre ON SALE NOW
April, 28- May 2: Everyman & Playhouse, Liverpool ON SALE SOON
May, 5–9: Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham ON SALE NOW
May, 19–23: Bath, Theatre Royal ON SALE SOON
May, 26–30: Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent ON SALE NOW
June, 2–6: Theatre Royal, Glasgow ON SALE NOW
June, 9-3: Festival Theatre, Malvern ON SALE NOW
Further dates / venues to be announced.
