Six-year-old St Helens entrepreneur to open special Christmas tree farm

A six-year-old entrepreneur from St Helens has been named as a finalist in a national competition to fulfil her dream.

Poppy Hood is one of just thirty finalists in with the chance to win a £1,000 grant and hopes to use the money to launch her very own Christmas tree farm.

The six-year-old is appealing for public support to back her plan, ahead of the vote closing on September 15.

Originally from St Helens, Poppy has enjoyed many well-spent evenings and weekends in the company of her grandfather at the allotment, as the whole family regularly gets stuck in with planting and growing various vegetables, fruits, and trees.

Her favourite feature of the allotment has always been the lone Christmas tree in the corner of the community patch and she has now launched her very own business plan, aiming to spread joy and community togetherness by launching her very own Christmas tree farm.

After hearing about GoHenry’s Dream Big competition giving young people the chance to win £1,000 to achieve their ambitions – Poppy and her family knew she had to apply. The aim of the competition is to encourage children and teens to think about their financial future, to date Poppy has beat over 5,000 applicants to be in the final thirty.

Poppy wrote in her submission to ‘Dream Big’: “When I grow up, I want to be a Christmas Tree Farmer because Christmas trees make people happy, smell nice and they sparkle. My grandad has an allotment with lots of space and I think it’s the perfect place to start my business.

Aiming to open her farm on the doorstep of her grandfather’s allotment, she intends to charge rates for members of the community to adopt a tree. Adoption would include being given naming rights over your very own tree, with a passport, photo, and even space for stickers each time you decide to pay the tree a visit.

Poppy added: “I don’t just want to grow trees and cut them down. That would make me sad because the trees worked so hard to grow.

“My idea is for people to adopt their very own baby Christmas tree. It’s like having a pet, but it’s a tree! You can come and visit it all year, water it, hug it if you like, and give it a special name like Sparkle Pants, Sir Spruce-a-lot or Princess Tinsel.”

Simon Hood, Poppy’s father, said: “We’re so proud of Poppy’s determination and courage to not only apply to this competition but make it as a finalist. With the competition ending on 15th September, we’re asking friends, family, and even passers by to vote and help Poppy make her dream of a reality.”

Public voting is now open and will close on September 15 at 5.00pm. You can vote for Poppy to help make her dream a reality by visiting the GoHenry Dream Big platform here.