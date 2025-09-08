A Liverpool bakery has entered liquidation. The business ceased trading earlier this year after failing a hygiene inspection.

Managing directors and Insolvency Practitioners Jeremy Woodside and Tracey Pye from the Manchester office of business advisory firm Quantuma, were appointed as Liquidators for Baltic Bakehouse Limited on June 26 of this year.

The business was established in 2012 and employed a team of 24 staff across three venues - Allerton Road, Bridgewater Street and a bakery site on Wellington Road. The liquidators said the company’s financial difficulties are initially attributable to events arising in 2023, including a move to a new bakery which resulted in a significant increase in costs and overheads.

In late 2024, a dispute with Liverpool City Council over its Bridgewater Street site forced the business to reduce its capacity and, in March 2025, the company failed a hygiene inspection. The Wellington Road bakery received a zero-star score.

The bakery closed, without any indication of when it could reopen, and Baltic Bakehouse decided they had no other option but to cease to trade. On April 10, the company made all employees roles redundant and closed for good.

Baltic Bakehouse, Bridgewater Street, Liverpool. | Google Street View

Baltic Bakehouse’ Directors took advice from Quantuma on April 17, and it became evident that “the company was insolvent, as it was unable to pay its debts as they fell due”. Accordingly, Quantuma was formally instructed to assist with the formalities of placing the Company into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation.

Quantuma managing director and Joint Liquidator Jeremy Woodside said: “It is deeply regrettable that Baltic Bakehouse has been forced to cease trading, due to a series of challenging circumstances.

“As Joint Liquidators, our immediate priorities have been to provide appropriate support to those whose jobs have been affected, whilst seeking to obtain maximum value for the Company’s creditors.

“Our priority is to ensure the affected staff are able to make appropriate claims on the redundancy payments office.

“On the date of appointment, our inhouse ERA specialists issued 21 RP1s to affected staff for completion. To date we have had 17 of these returned. It is our understanding the RPO lead from receipt of claim to payments being made is in the region of six weeks.”