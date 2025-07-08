Special new Ringo Starr sculpture unveiled in Liverpool city centre

Ringo Starr marks his 85th birthday with a special peace and love ceremony, including the unveiling of a commemorative statue in Liverpool.

Each year on his birthday since 2008, Ringo Starr has invited people everywhere to pause, to say, think or post peace and love as a collective moment of global unity.

This heartfelt tradition is now recognised worldwide as a simple yet powerful gesture of kindness and hope.

Our video journalist Emily Bonner spoke to The Beatles Story on the Beatles legend’s 85th birthday yesterday (July 7), as the museum unveiled a new peace statue in his honour.

Mary Chadwick, General Manager at The Beatles Story, said: “That's what he wants, wherever you are in the world, to spread that message of peace and love.

“And like you say, it's very important and it's no more important than it is today. So we've just got to keep that message going as much as we can and that's what we're here to do.”

At The Beatles Story in Liverpool, fans and visitors were invited to take part in the initiative. Attendees gathered outside the museum entrance at the Royal Albert Dock and together a special peace and love moment was filmed to be shared on Ringo's official Facebook page as part of the international celebration.

Mary said: “We've wanted to do this for a long time. We've been out there trying to get people to come down, but yeah, a great, great bunch of people today. We've got a cruise ship today as well, so great timing from them.”

In honour of this milestone birthday and Ringo's lifelong advocacy for peace, The Beatles story unveiled a Ringo Starr peace and love sculpture, a lasting tribute to his message.

The piece created using an original casting of Ringo's right hand symbolically and quite literally shows that Ringo had a hand in spreading peace. The limited edition sculpture is part of an exclusive initiative by the Ringo Starr organisation with a select number made available to institutions and cultural spaces around the globe.

The visitor attraction hopes that the inclusion of this in its exhibition will offer visitors a moment of reflection and a tangible connection to Ringo's personal message here in the city where his story began.

It will be moving inside The Beatles Story to become a permanent piece for at least the next two years.