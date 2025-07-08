The Lodge on Lark Lane will reopen this summer with a new name.

The iconic Lark Lane pub closed on June 3 for “an extensive refurbishment”. In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for the Lodge confirmed it would be reopening under new ownership.

Now, The 1936 Pub Co. - known for the restoration of many iconic Liverpool pubs including The Vines, The Monro and the Pilgrim - have been confirmed as the new owners.

Sharing an update on Instagram, a spokesperson the company confirmed the historic pub will be renamed The Masonic Arms, in honour of its original name The Masonic.

They said: “The pub was originally known as The Masonic when it first opened in the 1880s, and was the Lane’s first drinking venue.

“As those that follow our projects will be unsurprised to learn, our aim is to provide the all new/old Masonic with an interior with as authentic a look and feel as it will have enjoyed in its late 19th century heyday.

“On offer, besides a walk back in time, will be a large selection of mainly local cask ales and pies. And yes we’ll be showing the footy and you can of course bring your pooches in after their walks round the park.”

The pub is expected to open in August 2025.