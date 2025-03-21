A picturesque Liverpool suburb has been named the North West’s best place to live in 2025.

The annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide features 72 locations around the country chosen by judges based on a variety of factors, from the scenery and the quality of pubs, shops and restaurants to the standard of schools, community feel and transport links. The prestigious list even takes into account broadband speeds, culture and access to green spaces.

The Sunday Times’ expert judges named Saffron Walden in Essex as the UK’s overall best place to live but, a beautiful Liverpool suburb known for its quaint village, independent eateries and famous former residents took the top spot for the North West.

Woolton in South Liverpool has been crowned the region’s best place to live, with the Sunday Times judges noting: “Everything is within walking distance in the Liverpool suburb where Lennon and McCartney met for the first time.

Woolton Picture House, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“Its independent-minded village centre has cool coffee shops, a formidable fromagerie and cocktail bars, as well as a belting neighbourhood boozer in the Elephant Pub and Bakehouse. It’s a gloriously family-friendly place to put down roots, with excellent schools, parks and even a patch of woodland.”

The beautiful area - which is close to several train stations, is home to Strawberry Fields and features grand properties - is a stone’s throw from gorgeous green spaces like Calderstones Park and Woolton Woods & Camphill, and is just a short walk from the bustling Allerton Road.

It is also handily located close to Liverpool John Lennon Airport and is the hometown of John Lennon, who famously lived at 251 Menlove Avenue.

One of Liverpool’s oldest areas, Woolton boasts a mix of historic properties and new modern developments, as well as highly-rated schools, and fantastic eateries like Botanico and One Percent Forest.

Best Places to Live in the North West in 2025, according to the Sunday Times

Woolton, Liverpool (regional winner)

The Heatons, Greater Manchester

Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria

Knutsford, Cheshire

Malpas, Cheshire

Mossley, Greater Manchester

Parbold, Lancashire