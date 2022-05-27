The new Pizza Punks venue will open on Bold Street and will be their biggest restaurant in the UK.

Pizza Punks will be opening their seventh and biggest restaurant in the UK in Liverpool this September.

The new venue will open on Bold Street and will serve unlimited topping pizza and pasta.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be regular DJs at the restaurant as well as live music.

The new restaurant will open in September.

At Pizza Punks guests can choose up to 35 toppings for their pizza or pasta dishes with no additional charges.

Pizza Punks founder, Brad Stevens, said: “Pizza Punk Liverpool will be our seventh site in the UK, and we can’t wait to share the Pizza Punks experience with the city.

“At Pizza Punks we do things differently, our customers have the freedom to make the experience their own - they can punk up their pizza or pasta with unlimited, quality toppings for no extra charge.

Guests can choose up to 35 toppings.

“We want families and friends to visit and have the best time.

“For us, it is about providing excellent quality ingredients, unrivalled levels of customer service and most importantly, having fun; we want our guests to enjoy some great food, drinks and music with us.”

There is a flat rate for the sour dough base or pasta meal and then diners can customise their food without having to pay extra.

Pizza is cooked in a wood burning oven.

Pizza Punks’ sourdough base was created in San Francisco - it proofs for 48 hours and has an intense flavour thanks to the process.

The pizza is topped with San Marzano tomatoes, basil, garlic and mozzarella before guests choose their toppings.

Pizza’s are cooked in a wood-fired oven which creates a crisp base with a chewy crust.

The pasta is handmade in the restaurant every day and can also be topped with the same 35 ingredients available for the pizza.

There will be craft beers and in house cocktails such as the Drumstick Caipirissima and the Smoked popcorn daiquiri.

There will be Halal, vegan, gluten free and vegetarian options available.