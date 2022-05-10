Liverpool FC square off once again against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the final of this year’s Champions League in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have booked themselves in their third European final in five years.

This came after a late second-half fightback against Valencia in the second leg of their semi-final secured their progression to Paris.

On the agenda in the French capital’s Stade de France is reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid - who came from behind to knock out the Reds’ Premier League title rivals Manchester City in the last round.

With tickets for the event costing a premium, and if you can not make it to Paris for the game - many Liverpool fans will be watching the final on 28 May from the comfort of either their own homes, or a sports bar in the city.

This begs the question - what are some of the best bars to watch this year’s UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid? Liverpool World has you covered.

McCooley’s

This Irish sports and live music bar would be a great place with a booming atmosphere to watch the Reds lift a seventh Champions League title.

With two different establishments in the city - Concert Square and Mathew Street - there will be more than enough room to house nervous Liverpool fans on finals night.

Not only that, but with tasty food and reasonably priced drinks to boot, McCooley’s would be a solid option to watch the game in 2022.

46-50 Wood Street, L1 4AQ (Concert Square)

12 Temple Street, L2 6PY (Mathew Street)

The Church

One of the closest sports bars to Anfield Stadium in the city, The Church would be a perfect option for Liverpool fans to come together and watch the action in Paris unfold.

Boasting a menu of great food including roasts, as well as big widescreen TVs and affordable drinks - why not visit The Church on Champions League final day.

148-152 Oakfield Road, Anfield, L4 0UF

0151 260 2165

Beer Engine

With numerous television screens, great bites to eat and drinks, as well as a pool table to boot - the Beer Engine bar on Hardman Street is a good venue to watch the Champions League final from.

Past customers have pointed out some of the best features of the bar being; how spacious it is, comfy seating, reasonable prices, and a good projector to watch the football.

Why not pay this sports bar a visit on matchday.

14-18 Hardman Street, L1 9AX

0151 709 7086

Punch Tarmey’s

Often dubbed as Liverpool’s best Irish bar, Punch Tarmey’s has everything you need to create a great experience when watching the Reds play Real Madrid on 28 May.

With live music scheduled across each weekend to create an explosive and fun-filled atmosphere, as well as huge screens both inside and outside - this is a great bar in the heart of the city.

Owners advise anyone who wishes to attend to get in early to avoid any disappointment, as it is an immensely popular establishment.

31 Grafton Street, Cains Brewery Village, L8 5SD

Pins Social Club

Liverpool’s up-and-coming bar in Duke Street prides itself on truely revolutionising people’s nights out - so it might do that for your football viewing experience, too?

It even has a bowling alley where at half-time you and a few family and friends can hit strikes and just have pure fun together.

Drinks are not too expensive neither, and if the mighty Reds are victorious, you can all head up to the roof and party the night away.

Booking is advised - visit the website for more information .

41-61 Duke Street, L1 5AP

Bierkeller

Enjoy this year’s Champions League final with a view of Liverpool’s beautiful and famous Albert Dock.

Boasting 65 inch LED TV screens, a projector and a large LED superscreen that will give Reds fans a picture perfect view of the scenes at the Stade de France on 28 May.

Booking beforehand is preferred - visit the official website for more information .

6-8 Thomas Steers Way, L1 8LW

Peppercat Sports Bar

Peppercat Sports - Liverpool’s newest hub for people to come and have a great time watching various sports - has a booming atmosphere to match the huge occasion that is this year’s UEFA Champions League final.

With 14 different LED televisions dotted around the building, the bar even offers table games such as beer pong that you could enjoy with friends and family during the half-time break on matchday.

Reasonable prices too, booking is preferred - visit the website for more information .