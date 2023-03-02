Plans for a massive two week festival ahead of Eurovison have been unveiled.

The first details of EuroFest - a two-week cultural festival which will take over Liverpool in the lead up to the Eurovision Song Contest - have been unveiled.

Running from Monday 1 to Sunday 14 May, the festival will present 24 brand new commissions – 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists – that will transform the city as fans from across the world descend on Liverpool.

Martin Green, Managing Director of Eurovision said: “You’ve got the EuroVillage coming, you’ve got the EuroClub coming and then at the heart of it sits the broadcast show that we’ll do from the arena. Now that there’s flesh on the bones it’s getting really exciting.”

The majority of the work being produced has been inspired by the Eurovision 2023 slogan ‘United by Music’, none more so than The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier – a huge outdoor underwater sea disco which will make its way through the city to kickstart the Eurovision Party.

Working with UK and Ukrainian designers, musicians and community groups, expect hundreds of performers, incredible music and a huge glitterball jellyfish. This is a mass participation event and more details on how to get involved will be announced in the coming weeks.

The English National Opera does Eurovision is being created by the English National Opera and will be a unique show bringing together two very different musical worlds into one epic outdoor performance with live chorus and orchestra. Joyful, moving and loud, this project promises to perfectly capture the spirit of Eurovision.

On a more poignant note, Izyum to Liverpool by Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska, will transform the iconic Liverpool Cathedral into a train carriage replicating the journey from Izyum to the border with Poland. Filmed in real time, this piece offers an extraordinary window into the landscape of Ukraine as it is today and also serves as a reminder of the spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “This is going to be a Eurovision party right across our city for a whole two weeks and I am so excited about it. I’ll be honest, I had no idea it would come to this - it’s phenomenal. The community organisations, the businesses all getting involved in the great programming going on. But also if you just want to do your own thing around your vision crack on and do it.”

