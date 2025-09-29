Palestine Action protestors arrested in Liverpool as Labour Party conference continues
A number of people were arrested near the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool yesterday (Sunday, September 28).
Dozens of people sat outside ACC Liverpool near to the Wheel of Liverpool yesterday afternoon as part of a Defend Our Juries protest.
Merseyside Police confirmed some of those in attendance “displayed material in support Palestine Action” - a group banned as a proscribed terrorist organisation back in July.
In a statement shortly after 4.15pm, a spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are in the process of making arrests on suspicion of wearing/carrying an article supporting a proscribed organisation.”
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of this morning, Defend Our Juries said: “Arrests under the Terrorism Act continue late into the night outside the Labour conference, as protestors disobey the unjust law which banned Palestine Action.”
LiverpoolWorld has contacted Merseyside Police and Defend Our Juries for an update.