Labour Party Conference returns to Liverpool as police urge public not to worry

The Labour Party Conference 2025 kicks off in Liverpool today (September 28).

An increased police presence and armed officers will be visible in Liverpool from today (Sunday, September 28) as the Labour Party Conference returns to the city.

The conference will run until Wednesday (October 1), with more than 20,000 attendees expected to visit the event hosted at ACC Liverpool.

The major political get together will see delegates from constituencies, trade unions, and societies voting on policies put forward at the National Policy Forums, as well as a number of motions put forward by constituencies.

The event will culminate with the Leader’s Speech from Keir Starmer in the main hall at ACC Liverpool - the same place where voting will take place. More than 40 fringe events will also take place as well as separate, planned demonstrations from Liverpool Women’s Hospital campaigners and Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Chief Inspector Iain Wyke, Force Operations Protective Security for Merseyside Police, said: “Drawing on our experience in managing large-scale events, we have planned thoroughly for the conference, working closely alongside event organisers and security providers at ACC Liverpool; Liverpool City Council; and other partners in the transport, hospitality and government sectors.

“This policing operation has been running for several months, and will ensure that delegates, visitors and residents alike are able to make the most of what the city has to offer, while we continue to provide an effective service across Merseyside during the conference.

“We will be using a variety of tactics including Project Servator, which aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity while providing a reassuring presence for the public. It involves uniformed and plain-clothes officers that are specially trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be gathering information to help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

“Project Servator officers have regularly been engaging with staff at the ACC Liverpool venue, neighbouring businesses and the public to remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual activity. It means we have lots of extra eyes and ears helping us.

“If you do notice this enhanced police and security presence or a Project Servator deployment, there's nothing to worry about. Feel free to talk to officers. They will be happy to explain what they are doing and how you can help keep people safe.

“In addition to Project Servator deployments, the public may also see other specialist resources such as armed officers on foot patrol and the Marine Unit on the river or dock areas. We’d like to reassure the public that this is in keeping with the deployment of police officers nationally at large-scale events, and is nothing to be concerned about.”

Merseyside Police and ACC Liverpool added: “Report suspicious activity immediately to a police officer or member of staff. Or call the police on 101. Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously via the website gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always call 999.”