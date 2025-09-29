Dozens of people aged between 21 and 83 were arrested.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

66 people were arrested near the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool yesterday (Sunday, September 28).

Hundreds of people sat outside ACC Liverpool near to the Wheel of Liverpool yesterday afternoon as part of a Defend Our Juries protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Police confirmed some of those in attendance “displayed material in support Palestine Action” - a group banned as a proscribed terrorist organisation back in July.

In an update this morning (September 29), a spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm that officers arrested a total of 66 people during a protest in Liverpool City Centre yesterday, Sunday 28 September.

Supporters of Palestine Action protest outside ACC Liverpool during the Labour Conference 2025 on September 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

“At around 2.30pm, a protest from Defend Our Juries assembled near The Wheel of Liverpool. Some of the people in attendance displayed material in support of Palestine Action, who are a proscribed terrorism organisation. Two people were later de-arrested.

“The 64 people who were arrested on suspicion of the terrorism offence were aged between 21 and 83 years. They were taken into police custody and have now been released on bail.”