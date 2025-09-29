Breaking

64 Palestine Action protestors in Liverpool arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:05 BST
Dozens of people aged between 21 and 83 were arrested.

66 people were arrested near the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool yesterday (Sunday, September 28).

Hundreds of people sat outside ACC Liverpool near to the Wheel of Liverpool yesterday afternoon as part of a Defend Our Juries protest.

Merseyside Police confirmed some of those in attendance “displayed material in support Palestine Action” - a group banned as a proscribed terrorist organisation back in July.

In an update this morning (September 29), a spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm that officers arrested a total of 66 people during a protest in Liverpool City Centre yesterday, Sunday 28 September.

Supporters of Palestine Action protest outside ACC Liverpool during the Labour Conference 2025 on September 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England.placeholder image
Supporters of Palestine Action protest outside ACC Liverpool during the Labour Conference 2025 on September 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

“At around 2.30pm, a protest from Defend Our Juries assembled near The Wheel of Liverpool. Some of the people in attendance displayed material in support of Palestine Action, who are a proscribed terrorism organisation. Two people were later de-arrested.

“The 64 people who were arrested on suspicion of the terrorism offence were aged between 21 and 83 years. They were taken into police custody and have now been released on bail.”

