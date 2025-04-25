Work to begin on new 'cutting edge' Newton-le-Willows police hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner and Chief Constable ceremonially broke the ground at the site of a new neighbourhood police station for Newton-le-Willows on Thursday (April 24).

PCC Emily Spurrell and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy turned the first sod at the site at the junction of Market Street and Peel Street to get work on the new police hub underway.

The new station will replace the existing building, situated just 50 metres northwest of the current facility, which has served the community since the 1970s and is now outdated and “no longer fit for purpose”.

Once completed, the custom-built station will enhance the efficiency and sustainability of local policing and ensure the local team are equipped with “cutting-edge facilities” to better serve and protect the residents of Newton-Le-Willows and surrounding areas.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner and Chief Constable ceremonially broke the ground at the site of a new neighbourhood police station for Newton-le-Willows. | Submitted

'Significant milestone' for new Newton-le-Willows police station. | AHR Architects

It will feature a public facing General Enquiry Office, an interview and meeting room, locker area and a multi-faith room, as well state of the art operational facilities. The new station will act as a central base, making it easier for local people to report crime and seek assistance, as well as better supporting the wellbeing of staff.

Speaking on Thursday, Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell said: “Newton-le-Willows police station is in a great position to serve its community, but sadly the existing building has reached the end of its lifespan and requires extensive repairs and maintenance.

“So, I am delighted to get underway on a brand-new facility for this community today, marking a significant milestone for both the people of Newton-Le-Willows and Merseyside Police. This new neighbourhood police hub represents our unwavering commitment to modernising our facilities and enhancing community safety with one eye on the future.