Will Liverpool have a Premier League title parade? When is it and potential route

Liverpool are set to win the 2024-25 Premier League title with a victory parade to happen in May

Liverpool are aiming to be officially crowned as Premier League champions this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur visit Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night put the Reds within one point of the domestic crown as Arne Slot prepares to celebrate his first season in charge at Anfield with the league title.

It will be the club’s 20th league title in their history to put them level with fierce rivals Manchester United. It will be only the second league title in the Premier League era and the first one Liverpool can celebrate in front of their own fans. The Reds were 25 points clear of Manchester City in March 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic delayed their first league title in 30 years.

It meant there was no title parade with supporters. Liverpool have had victory parades in 2019 and 2022 and are set for another once the title is confirmed.

When is Liverpool’s Premier League title parade?

The title parade is set to take place on Monday, May 26. That is a day after Liverpool’s final game of the season at home to Crystal Palace. The Reds are set to be presented with the trophy on the final day as they get set to lift the Premier League in front of their own supporters.

The last parade in 2022 - which marked the Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins that season - started at 4pm. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to descend along the parade route. It was estimated that 500,000 supporters were present for the 2019 Champions League victory parade, as Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to become European champions for a sixth time.

Liverpool’s plans must be approved by the city council as a number of safety measures will need to be put into place with so many fans attending. Talks have already been held between Liverpool and the local council.

Possible Liverpool Premier League parade route

The 2019 and 2022 parades followed the same route. The open-top bus started on Queens Drive and headed towards Mill Bank and down West Derby Road towards the waterfront before finishing just past the M&S Bank Arena. It leaves spectators with plenty of vantage points to catch the Liverpool squad parading the trophy.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his plans to attend the parade. He said back in March: “Yes the plan is [to celebrate Liverpool winning the league] but not on the bus. I will be there where the people are, the people I saw when we were on the bus.

“That’s my idea, to be honest. But we will see, so I think that I will be there for the last game and stuff like that. I didn’t want to go earlier to be honest because I didn’t want to jinx it. They win all the time and then I’m [for] the first time in the stadium and they lose and it’s ‘oh, for f**k’s sake!’ So, I go there when it’s decided!”