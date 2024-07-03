St Helens South and Whiston constituency candidates for general election 2024 - who can I vote for in Prescot, Rainhill and more
Voters across St Helens will head to the polling stations on Thursday (July 4) to participate in the highly anticipated UK General Election.
Registered electors will vote for one person who they think should represent their constituency as Member of Parliament (MP). The candidate who receives more votes than their competitors (not the majority of votes) will win the seat and become the constituency’s MP for the next five years. The political party with the most seats will form the next government.
St Helens has two parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected MP. Depending on where you live in the borough, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency.
The region is split into the following two parliamentary constituencies: St Helens South and Whiston, and St Helens North.
St Helens South and Whiston covers the following wards: Bold, Eccleston, Prescot South, Rainhill, Sutton, Thatto Heath, St Helens Town Centre, West Park, Whiston & Cronton - although the majority of the Whiston and Cronton ward has been switched to the Widnes and Halewood constituency. These wards stretch out to places such as Newtown, Pocket Nook, Clock Face, Sutton Leach, Rainhill Stoops and Holt.
Labour’s Marie Rimmer CBE has been the MP for St Helens South and Whiston since 2015. She won 58.5% of the vote in the 2019 general election, with Conservative candidate Richard Short placing second with 20.5% of the vote.
This year, Labour’s Rimmer, who was honoured with the freedom of the borough in 2023, faces five other candidates for the seat. Below are all of the people you can vote for in St Helens South and Whiston and which party they represent.
The full list of candidates for St Helens South and Whiston
- Conservative - Emma Ellison
- Reform UK - Raymond Peters
- Green - Terence Price
- Labour - Marie Rimmer
- Liberal Democrats - Brian SpenceR
- Independent - James Tasker
