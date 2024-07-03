Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Helens South and Whiston constituency includes Bold, Eccleston, Prescot South, Rainhill, Sutton, Thatto Heath, St Helens town centre, West Park and parts of Whiston and Cronton.

Voters across St Helens will head to the polling stations on Thursday (July 4) to participate in the highly anticipated UK General Election.

Registered electors will vote for one person who they think should represent their constituency as Member of Parliament (MP). The candidate who receives more votes than their competitors (not the majority of votes) will win the seat and become the constituency’s MP for the next five years. The political party with the most seats will form the next government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens has two parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected MP. Depending on where you live in the borough, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency.

The region is split into the following two parliamentary constituencies: St Helens South and Whiston, and St Helens North.

St Helens South and Whiston covers the following wards: Bold, Eccleston, Prescot South, Rainhill, Sutton, Thatto Heath, St Helens Town Centre, West Park, Whiston & Cronton - although the majority of the Whiston and Cronton ward has been switched to the Widnes and Halewood constituency. These wards stretch out to places such as Newtown, Pocket Nook, Clock Face, Sutton Leach, Rainhill Stoops and Holt.

Dream is a 2009 sculpture and a piece of public art by Jaume Plensa in Sutton, St Helens, Merseyside. | Image: Paul/stock.adobe

Labour’s Marie Rimmer CBE has been the MP for St Helens South and Whiston since 2015. She won 58.5% of the vote in the 2019 general election, with Conservative candidate Richard Short placing second with 20.5% of the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Labour’s Rimmer, who was honoured with the freedom of the borough in 2023, faces five other candidates for the seat. Below are all of the people you can vote for in St Helens South and Whiston and which party they represent.

The full list of candidates for St Helens South and Whiston