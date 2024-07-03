Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool Walton constituency includes Aintree, Fazakerley, Walton, Clubmoor, Warbreck, Orrell Park, Croxteth Park and parts of Norris Green, Tuebrook and West Derby.

Held by Labour for six decades, Liverpool Walton is the textbook definition of a safe seat.

Covering the north of Liverpool and parts of Aintree owing to boundary changes, the constituency has given at least 70% of its votes to the Labour party in every general election since 1992. The seat has been held by Dan Carden since 2017, who succeeded now Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Recent changes announced by the Boundary Commission mean that areas including Croxteth Park and Norris Green are now part of Liverpool Walton, while the likes of Anfield and Everton have moved out to Liverpool Riverside. Voters in Fazakerley, Walton, Clubmoor, Warbreck and Orrell Park are also joined by parts of Tuebrook and West Derby as part of the changes.

