All Knowsley constituency candidates for general election 2024 - who can I vote for in Huyton, Kirkby, Prescot and Roby

By Elliot Jessett
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:33 BST
Knowsley constituency includes Huyton, Kirkby, Knowsley, Northwood, Prescot, Roby and Tower Hill

Knowsley has always been a Labour stronghold and is regarded as one of the safest seats in the country.

The current Knowsley parliamentary seat was created in 2010 and has been represented by the incumbent MP Sir George Howarth ever since. Mr Howard was previously elected MP for Knowsley North in 1986, but announced his retirement from frontline politics in June 2023 and will not contest the seat at this year’s general election.

Earlier this year, Anneliese Midgley was selected as the Labour candidate for Knowsley and she will be hoping to maintain the party’s perfect record at the polling stations on July 4.

Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot.Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot.
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot. | WD Stockphotos & Into The Light/stock.adobe

The Knowsley constituency covers a large part of the metropolitan borough with the highest populated areas being Huyton and Kirkby. The last election in 2019 resulted in a landslide Labour victory as Sir George Howarth was returned to parliament with 80.8% of the vote after a 65.4% turnout.

The full list of candidates for Knowsley

  • Alexander Hitchmough – Reform UK
  • Patricia Jameson – Social Democratic Party
  • Sherrie McDaid – Conservative and Unionist Party
  • Anneliese Midgley – Labour Party
  • Graham Padden – Workers Party of Britain
  • Kate Tipton – Liberal Democrats
  • Graham Wickens – Green Party
