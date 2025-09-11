POP MART arrives in Liverpool as new 'coming soon' signs appear on shop
The international toy retailer, which has become known for stocking viral Labubus, announced earlier this summer that it would be launching its largest UK store on Upper South John Street in Liverpool ONE.
Now, it has been confirmed that POP MART will open next door to the Everton store and Under Armour, in the unit formerly occupied by QUIZ and 4th & Reckless.
‘Coming soon’ signs and POP MART branding can be seen outside the unit, as can some of the retailer’s popular collectibles.
POP MART continues a run of signings and openings at Liverpool ONE, with the destination celebrating its busiest year for store launches since 2008. In July, MINISO made its Liverpool debut in a 3,000 sq ft store, following the long-awaited arrivals of Sephora, TFG London and Uniqlo.
An official opening date for POP MART Liverpool has not yet been revealed.