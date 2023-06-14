Filming of a TV adaption of a hugely-successful series of German crime novels has taken to Liverpool. Production crews were spotted on Aigburth Drive on Tuesday as shooting took place on ‘Without Guilt.’ The production has been brought to life by Academy Award winning production house Wiedemann & Berg.

Trucks full of equipment were spotted outside a large house in South Liverpool for the shoot, which was expected to last the full day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film – shot for TV – is an adaptation of the novel ‘Without Guilt’ as part of a film series based on the novels by successful German-language author, Charlotte Link. In Germany alone, more than 33 million books by Link have been sold to date and her novels have been translated into numerous languages.

‘Without Guilt’ follows Detective Kate Linville as she joins North Yorkshire Police and is immediately drawn into an investigation uncovering a cruel secret which puts her in danger. The project is being directed by Suso Richter, who has worked primarily in German TV films.

Shooting took place on Aigburth Drive on Tuesday. Image: Google Street View

Liverpool has become a hotbed for major TV and film productions over the last few years, with Sexy Beast, Outlander and Beaumont among the shows being shot in the city in the last 12 months alone. Hollywood film franchises like The Batman and Harry Potter have also used Liverpool for their projects.

A number of Link’s stories following the exploits of Detective Linville have been adapted for TV, including 2021’s Die Suche (The Search). The synopsis for Without Guilt, known as Ohne Schuld in German, describes the story of Detective Linville just before she joins North Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said: “She is plunged into a case on the train from London to York, as a stranger points a pistol at a woman who escapes at the last second. Two days later: A young woman falls off her bicycle because someone stretched a thin wire across the path. She is immediately unconscious. She no longer hears the next shot.

“The women are not related to each other, but the murder weapon is the same. Kate Linville, new to North Yorkshire Police, is immediately drawn into the investigation. She uncovers a cruel secret and finds herself in mortal danger. Because the perpetrator who wants to avenge an alleged guilt does not give up.”