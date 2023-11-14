In a statement on Instagram, a spokesperson for Doogles Donuts said: "It comes with a heavy heart to announce that our Kirkby shop will be closing its doors on the 30th November. "Without going into so much detail, this shop is just not sustainable. As simple as too much going out and not enough coming in. "You have us for the next 3 weeks, every TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY - 11.00 - 4.30pm. Plus! We will be open on the 24th Nov for the light switch on 3.00 - 7.00pm! "We hope to see some familiar faces and we would just like to say a massive THANK YOU to all the customers that have supported us over the last two years! We hope you can make it to our other shops for your Doogle’s fix!"