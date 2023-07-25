Premium fashion brand launches flagship store in Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed many new stores in recent months.

BOSS has officially opened its brand new store in Liverpool, following its relocation and significant upsize announcement last year.

Launching on Paradise Street on July 24, the 13,500 sq ft flagship store was designed by the brand’s in-house team and features BOSS’ menswear and womenswear collections, alongside seasonal capsule collections.

The new venue also offers customers a bespoke made-to-measure service, personal styling appointments and click and collect facilities.