Premium fashion brand launches flagship store in Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed many new stores in recent months.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST

BOSS has officially opened its brand new store in Liverpool, following its relocation and significant upsize announcement last year.

Launching on Paradise Street on July 24, the 13,500 sq ft flagship store was designed by the brand’s in-house team and features BOSS’ menswear and womenswear collections, alongside seasonal capsule collections.

The new venue also offers customers a bespoke made-to-measure service, personal styling appointments and click and collect facilities.

The store is the latest of many new additions to Liverpool ONE, including Sweaty Betty, Hollister and Gilly Hicks and Space NK. And, many more are set to open in the coming weeks and months, including Gravity MAX, M&S and MOJO.

