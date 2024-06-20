£11m revamp of Liverpool Shopping Park to include new Tesla showroom and Five Guys drive-thru
One of Liverpool’s biggest and most popular retail destinations has secured planning permission to undergo a major, £11million transformation.
Liverpool Shopping Park at Edge Lane opened in 2017 and is already home to major retailers - such as Marks & Spencer, Next and Boots. Managers Derwent Estates have now been given the green light to expand the 165,000 sq ft shopping and leisure park by another 70,000 sq ft.
Ninety percent of the new area is already spoken for: a new Tesla car showroom will take up 20,000 sq ft, while Hollywood Bowl will be completely refurbished to create an enhanced new 35,000 sq ft bowling and leisure facility - both have agreed 20 year leases. Five Guys and Costa Coffee will both launch new drive-thru stores, joining other popular food outlets such as Greggs and Subway.
James Maule-Ffinch, Senior Asset Manager at Derwent Estates, says: “The prominent location of Liverpool Shopping Park, fronting Edge Lane, means that it has immediate appeal to retail and leisure operators. This next phase in the Park’s development will increase it in size to 235,000 sq ft making it one of the region’s largest and most popular out of town retail and leisure destinations.”
