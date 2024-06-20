Liverpool's 'best Irish bar' to open new city centre pub with 'atmosphere like never before'
Liverpool’s ‘best Irish bar’ is set to open a new city centre venue this summer, adding to its already impressive portfolio of pubs.
Announcing the news on social media, the Lanigans team said: “Liverpool’s newest Irish gem is underway and we can’t wait to launch. You may already love our sister bars but we’re aiming for an atmosphere like never before with our new project.”
Claiming to be the ‘best Irish bar in Liverpool’, Lanigans already has two venues - Ranelagh Street and Wood Street - as well as owning Fitzgerald’s on Slater Street,.The latest Lanigans venture will too be located on Slater Street, joining a host of popular night time venues, and will screen live sports and host live performances from local musicians. While an opening date for the new site has yet been announced, Lanigans said: “It won’t be long till our doors are open and we’ll be pouring the best drinks in town.”
