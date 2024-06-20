Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sun is set to shine on Liverpool and bring hot temperatures.

After a cold start to June, Liverpool is finally set to experience some proper summer weather - and will even be hotter than Tenerife.

Today (June 20) marks the official start of British summertime and, while it is starting to feel a little warmer, it has been a pretty chilly month so far, with residents putting their heating on and being unable to don their summer clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend will see some sunny spells as the thermometer hovers around 18°C on Saturday and Sunday but by the start of the working week the sun is set to shine on Liverpool, bringing soaring temperatures.

Liverpool to be hotter than Tenerife as temperatures begin to soar. Image: Emma Dukes/Adobe Stock | Emma Dukes/Adobe Stock

The Met Office believes the change in weather is due to a fast-moving air current travelling over the Atlantic, which will raise temperatures across the UK and several consecutive days of sunshine.

According to BBC Weather, Liverpool will experience temperatures of up to 25°C on Tuesday (June 25), with ‘sunny intervals’ and the hottest conditions between 1pm and 5pm. Meanwhile, popular holiday destination Tenerife will be a few degrees behind, reaching a maximum of 21°C. While the temperature in Liverpool will slightly fall as the week continues, we can expect multiple days of sun and warm conditions of above 20°C.

Seven-day BBC Weather forecast for Liverpool