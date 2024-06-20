Liverpool weather: Liverpool to be hotter than Tenerife as temperatures begin to soar over the weekend
After a cold start to June, Liverpool is finally set to experience some proper summer weather - and will even be hotter than Tenerife.
Today (June 20) marks the official start of British summertime and, while it is starting to feel a little warmer, it has been a pretty chilly month so far, with residents putting their heating on and being unable to don their summer clothes.
This weekend will see some sunny spells as the thermometer hovers around 18°C on Saturday and Sunday but by the start of the working week the sun is set to shine on Liverpool, bringing soaring temperatures.
The Met Office believes the change in weather is due to a fast-moving air current travelling over the Atlantic, which will raise temperatures across the UK and several consecutive days of sunshine.
According to BBC Weather, Liverpool will experience temperatures of up to 25°C on Tuesday (June 25), with ‘sunny intervals’ and the hottest conditions between 1pm and 5pm. Meanwhile, popular holiday destination Tenerife will be a few degrees behind, reaching a maximum of 21°C. While the temperature in Liverpool will slightly fall as the week continues, we can expect multiple days of sun and warm conditions of above 20°C.
Seven-day BBC Weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌤️ Thursday, June 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. High of 20°C
- 🌧️ Friday, June 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze. High of 21°C
- 🌤️ Saturday, June 22: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. High of 18°C
- ☁️ Sunday, June 23: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. High of 20°C
- 🌤️ Monday, June 24: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. High of 23°C
- 🌤️ Tuesday, June 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. High of 25°C
- 🌤️ Wednesday, June 26: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. High of 24°C
