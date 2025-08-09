'Psychedelic' cocktail den coming to hidden Liverpool street - opening revealed

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The team behind one of Liverpool’s most chic cocktail bars are opening an exciting new venue on on a hidden Liverpool street.

Sister Ray, located in Wolstenholme Square, is a bar and coffee shop with a vibey interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails. The Instagram-worthy venue hasn’t been around long but has become a must-visit spot.

Back in June, it was revealed that the team were preparing to open a new sister site, located on the beautiful “hidden gem” Queen Avenue, situated between Castle Street and Dale Street.

Queen Avenue, Liverpool city centre.placeholder image
Queen Avenue, Liverpool city centre. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0
Sister Ray has a Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars from 35 reviews.placeholder image
Sister Ray has a Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars from 35 reviews. | Sister Ray

Named Simone’s Cocktail Club, the new venue is described as a “psychedelic cocktail den” with “a hand built Soundsystem, and a little space for dancing.”

Now, it has been announced that the bar will launch in September. In a post on Instagram, the team added: “The adventure is coming, and we need a new crew.”

