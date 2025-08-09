'Psychedelic' cocktail den coming to hidden Liverpool street - opening revealed
Sister Ray, located in Wolstenholme Square, is a bar and coffee shop with a vibey interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails. The Instagram-worthy venue hasn’t been around long but has become a must-visit spot.
Back in June, it was revealed that the team were preparing to open a new sister site, located on the beautiful “hidden gem” Queen Avenue, situated between Castle Street and Dale Street.
Named Simone’s Cocktail Club, the new venue is described as a “psychedelic cocktail den” with “a hand built Soundsystem, and a little space for dancing.”
Now, it has been announced that the bar will launch in September. In a post on Instagram, the team added: “The adventure is coming, and we need a new crew.”
