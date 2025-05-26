Cunard Queen Anne returns to Liverpool for milestone celebrations - spectator information & timings

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 07:00 BST

Cunard's Queen Anne will arrive in Liverpool today.

Cunard’s Queen Anne is returning to her “spiritual home” today (May 26), to celebrate this year’s 185th anniversary of the cruise liner’s first transatlantic crossing leaving Liverpool in 1840.

Her arrival - almost a year to the day since her historic naming ceremony in Liverpool - is expected to attract huge crowds to vantage points on both sides of the river ahead of the LFC Premier League Champions Parade later today.

The ship is due alongside at Cruise Port Liverpool by 12.00pm where she will form a magnificent backdrop to the parade celebrations when the Reds’ motorcade reaches the waterfront.

Tomorrow (May 27), Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be welcomed for the first royal tour of Queen Anne. British Army Band Catterick will signal her arrival, marking the beginning of a memorable day of celebration.

Her Royal Highness will celebrate Cunard’s 185 years of maritime history, its bond with Liverpool, and the leadership of Queen Anne’s Captains, Dave Hudson and Inger Thorhauge.

Cunard Queen Anne Liverpool spectator information and timings

Queen Anne is expected at the following points and times as she makes her way to her berth on Monday (May 26):

  • Mersey Bar: 09.15
  • Formby: 09.45
  • Crosby: 10.15
  • New Brighton: 10.45
  • Seacombe: 11.00

The ship is scheduled to depart Liverpool at 23.45 on Tuesday (May 27).

