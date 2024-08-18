Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Liverpool road will reopen on Monday (August 19), more than five weeks after its new flood warning system - installed after two people tragically drowned in a submerged car last year - was activated. The area on Queens Drive, which has been described as a ‘death trap’, had to be closed off less than a year after Elaine and Philip Marco were killed in a flooding incident.

On August 26, 2023, the couple’s car became trapped in flood water under a bridge on the busy Mossley Hill road, which is prone to flooding. It was closed for almost six months whilst investigative and reparative works took place. The Marcos, who were well-respected members of the city’s Jewish community, were described as a “quiet and humble couple” who were “very dedicated and devoted grandparents.”

New flood sensors, signage and barriers were installed in response to the tragedy, as well as replacement gullies, upgraded street lighting and pothole maintenance was. As well as measuring water levels, the new sensors are said to provide long-term data showing how quickly or slowly water is getting through, as well as aiding future maintenance works.

Queens Drive flooded during a torrential downpour on July 9. | Peter Blue/LCC

Queens Drive reopened in February, however, it was closed again on July 10 following torrential rain and a weather warning for thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flooding under the railway bridge between Dovedale Road and North Mossley Hill Road caused the sensors to be activated and investigative and repair works have been ongoing since.

United Utilities has been working with Liverpool City Council to investigate the causes of the flooding and geotechnical experts have taken core samples from beneath the carriageway and installed monitoring equipment to assess the impact of groundwater.

The groundwater monitoring and investigations will continue into the autumn, however, United Utilities has completed repairs to the carriageway and pavement and the road was handed back to Liverpool City Council on Friday (August 16) for final checks.

The local authority says Queens Drive is set to reopen at around 10.00am on Monday (August 19).