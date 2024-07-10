Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elaine and Philip Marco tragically died after their car became submerged in deep flood water.

A flood warning system installed on a major Liverpool road after two people tragically drowned in a submerged car last year was activated by Tuesday night’s torrential rain and thunderstorm. The area on Queens Drive, which has been described as a ‘death trap’, had to be closed off less than a year after Elaine and Philip Marco were killed in a flooding incident.

On August 26, 2023, the couple’s car became trapped in flood water under a bridge on the busy Mossley Hill road, which is prone to flooding. It was closed for almost six months whilst investigative and reparative works took place. The Marcos, who were well-respected members of the city’s Jewish community, were described as a “quiet and humble couple” who were “very dedicated and devoted grandparents.”

New flood sensors, signage and barriers were installed in response to the tragedy, as well as replacement gullies, upgraded street lighting and pothole maintenance was. As well as measuring water levels, the new sensors are said to provide long-term data showing how quickly or slowly water is getting through, as well as aiding future maintenance works.

Queens Drive reopened in February, however, it closed last night following torrential rain and a weather warning for thunderstorms. Pictures shared with LiverpoolWorld show that the road quickly became flooded and the sensors were activated. Barriers blocked motorists from driving under the bridge and local residents reported seeing members of the council at the scene to advise drivers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Liverpool City Council said: “Queens Drive remains closed this morning after the flood system, which was installed earlier this year, successfully detected rising water levels following last night's heavy downpour, and activated the barriers to keep people safe. Diversions are in place.”

Liverpool City Council