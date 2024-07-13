Red Arrows flypast route: World-famous jets to fly over Merseyside just before England Euros final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Red Arrows are set to fly over Liverpool just before England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday (July 14).
The world-famous red jets will return to their base at RAF Waddington following two highly-anticipated performances at the Southport Air Show, which are set to take place late afternoon on Saturday (July 13) and Sunday (July 14).
Their final performance on Sunday is scheduled for 4.30pm and, according to Military Airshows, the jets will leave Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 7.20pm before heading east back to Lincolnshire. At approximately 7.34pm the aircrafts will be over the vicinity of Matlock, Derbyshire, and their arrival at RAF Waddington is scheduled for 7.41pm. England’s game will kick off at 8.00pm, just after the Red Arrows arrive back at their base.
- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
On Saturday, aviation fans in Liverpool can also catch a glimpse of the jets ahead of their arrival in Southport. Scheduled to be visible at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at around 2.35pm, they will also be visible in Liverpool at 4.50pm and Burscough at 4.59pm, before arriving in Southport at 5.00pm. Their display route includes Southport, Formby and Maghull.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.