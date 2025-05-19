These 17 delightful dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 13:14 BST

Discover 17 charming dogs and puppies waiting for their forever homes in Liverpool, available for fostering or adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside.

Dozens of absolutely adorable dogs are currently living at Dogs Trust Merseyside and need your help.

The Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60

A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Labrador, Dachshund, Cocker Spaniel, French Bulldog, Chihuahua and more.

Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Reece is a Chihuahua. Reece can live with children over the age of 14 and possibly a cat, but no other dogs. He is house trained but not used to spending time alone and will bark if by himself.

1. Reece - Chihuahua

Bella is a Jack Russell Terrier. Bella is looking for a home together with her lifelong friend Max. They can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for four hours or so once settled.

2. Bella - Jack Russell Terrier

Max is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Max is looking to be rehomed with his lifelong friend Bella. They can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for four hours without concern. Max has had ear infections that may recur in the future, and will require regular trips to a groomer.

3. Max - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Willow is a Cocker Spaniel. Willow can live with children aged eight and over but needs to be the only pet at home. She is house trained but doesn't like spending time by herself. Willow will need regular trips to the groomers so potential adopters should consider this extra expense. She also suffers from recurring yeast infections in her ears.

4. Willow - Cocker Spaniel

