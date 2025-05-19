Dozens of absolutely adorable dogs are currently living at Dogs Trust Merseyside and need your help.
The Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60
A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Labrador, Dachshund, Cocker Spaniel, French Bulldog, Chihuahua and more.
1. Reece - Chihuahua
Reece is a Chihuahua. Reece can live with children over the age of 14 and possibly a cat, but no other dogs. He is house trained but not used to spending time alone and will bark if by himself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Bella - Jack Russell Terrier
Bella is a Jack Russell Terrier. Bella is looking for a home together with her lifelong friend Max. They can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for four hours or so once settled. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Max - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Max is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Max is looking to be rehomed with his lifelong friend Bella. They can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for four hours without concern. Max has had ear infections that may recur in the future, and will require regular trips to a groomer. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Willow - Cocker Spaniel
Willow is a Cocker Spaniel. Willow can live with children aged eight and over but needs to be the only pet at home. She is house trained but doesn't like spending time by herself. Willow will need regular trips to the groomers so potential adopters should consider this extra expense. She also suffers from recurring yeast infections in her ears. | Dogs Trust Merseyside