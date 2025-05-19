3 . Max - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Max is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Max is looking to be rehomed with his lifelong friend Bella. They can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for four hours without concern. Max has had ear infections that may recur in the future, and will require regular trips to a groomer. | Dogs Trust Merseyside