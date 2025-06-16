1 . Rocco - Pomeranian

Rocco is looking for a home that he could possibly share with another well matched dog and children over the age of 10, but no cats. He is house trained and once settled in his new home could be left for around 3-4 hours, however he will likely need a couple of quiet weeks in his new home with somebody around to help him settle in. Rocco's coat requires regular trips to the groomers, something that he is used to, so this added cost will need to be considered when applying. | Dogs Trust Merseyside