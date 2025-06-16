There are dozens of lovely puppies and dogs looking for permanent homes in and around Liverpool - and they would love the chance to meet you.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 wonderful canines up for adoption, including playful young pups and delightful golden oldies.
Below are 19 of the rescue centre’s residents who are desperate to find a family. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Rocco - Pomeranian
Rocco is looking for a home that he could possibly share with another well matched dog and children over the age of 10, but no cats. He is house trained and once settled in his new home could be left for around 3-4 hours, however he will likely need a couple of quiet weeks in his new home with somebody around to help him settle in. Rocco's coat requires regular trips to the groomers, something that he is used to, so this added cost will need to be considered when applying. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Nova - Bulldog
Nova will need to be the only pet in the home and any children living with her will need to be over the age of 12. She is house trained and once settled could be left for an hour or two. Nova is a worried girl and would be best suited to a quiet home where she can settle and be exposed to new things at a slow and steady pace. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Ghost - Italian Corso
Ghost is an Italian Corso. He needs a family where everybody is over the age of 16 and where he can be the only pet in a quiet home. Ghost is rather sensitive and can be worried by loud or busy traffic so will need his new home to be somewhere relatively quiet. He is house trained and should be ok to be left for a few hours once settled. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Josephine - Greyhound
Josephine is a Greyhound. She is looking for a home that she could potentially share with another medium to large dog, and children aged 10 and over. She will need her new home to be free from cats and small furries. | Dogs Trust Merseyside