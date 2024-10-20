Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Half-term can be a great excuse to get the kids out and about, explore parts of the city and enjoy some fun as a family.

Half-term can be a great excuse to get the kids out and about, explore parts of the city and enjoy some fun as a family. We have a round-up of things to get up to this autumn half term.

🦇 This Halloween season, Speke Hall invites you to step into a world of Victorian gothic horror as the mansion's rooms are transformed, drawing inspiration from some of the greatest literary masters of the macabre. Visitors will encounter scenes inspired by the chilling works of Edgar Allan Poe and Oscar Wilde.

Expect dark secrets and ghostly presences as you wander through the mansion, with different rooms offering a unique interpretation of these classic tales. The dimly lit halls and ominous decorations will transport you back in time. That is on until Sunday 3rd November.

River of Light returns for 2024 | Olivier Landerville

🦆 Families can tap into the magic that's all around them at Martin Mere this October half term, where wand making, potion crafting, and spell casting are just a few of the mystical activities to keep curious minds bewitched.

The centre's Viking village, 'Mere Tun', will be transformed into a 'Witches' Wetland' for two weeks of spells and potions from Monday, October 21, until Sunday, November 3. Little witches and wizards are invited to join in an owl pellet dissection that will show them first-hand how these nocturnal birds of prey live and what's in their diet, using parts found in the pellets in their potions.

💡 Liverpool's annual River of Light festival returns for 2024, showcasing illuminated art installations created by innovative artists. Each night, the artworks will be switched on from 5pm to 9pm, with a number of special quiet hour sessions to ensure the event is even more accessible to visitors with additional needs. This year's outdoor trail and engagement programme theme is Play, tying into Liverpool's ongoing pledge to become a recognised UNICEF UK Child-Friendly City. This year's light festival runs from Friday, 25th October, to Tuesday, 5th November.

🎤 The Museum of Liverpool's latest exhibition does contain sensitive material, so parental guidance is recommended for younger visitors. The Holly Johnson Story celebrates Holly's creative genius and marks the 40th-anniversary release of Frankie Goes to Hollywood album, 'Welcome to the Pleasuredome', featuring songs 'Relax', 'Two Tribes', and 'The Power of Love'. This exhibition charts Holly's early personal life and career, from a young musician to an internationally renowned pop star living in the public eye.