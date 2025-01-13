Name of new Mersey Ferry revealed at special ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The official name of the first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years has been revealed at a special keel laying ceremony.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction of the new £26m Mersey Ferry project began in November, with the team at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead working on the exciting vessel to continue historic river crossings for generations to come.

Steeped in centuries of maritime tradition, keel laying traditionally involved the mast being lowered on to a coin placed inside a newly built boat as a symbol of good fortune for the vessel and its crew. The days of large sailing ships are gone; however, the custom continues in modern shipbuilding and marks the beginning of full vessel assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Mersey Ferry construction. | LCRCA

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram was joined at the event on Friday (January 10) by David McGinley, Group Chief Executive Officer of APCL Group, as well as engineers and apprentices who are working on the vessel.

The new vessel will become the sixth Mersey Ferry to bear the ‘Royal Daffodil’ name first used in the early 1900s when it enters service in the summer of 2026. Also taking part in the ceremony was special guest Nurse Nadine Maguire of end-of-life care charity Marie Curie, whose symbol is the daffodil.

Nurse Maguire was invited to lay the special commemorative coin on the new ferry’s keel block in recognition of the tireless and important work the charity does to support people across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

The keel laying ceremony follows months of design, steel cutting and preparatory work on the new ferry which will be built entirely at the Wirral shipyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New images have revealed what the first new Mersey Ferry in six decades will look like. | LCRCA

Speaking at the event, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “The world-famous Mersey Ferries have inspired hit songs and best-selling books; they’ve attracted visitors from around the world and they’ve connected communities on both sides of the River Mersey for hundreds of years. They are an instantly recognisable symbol of our city region, around the globe.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce that the first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years will retain the iconic name and historic title carried by some of the best-loved vessels in our fleet, the Royal Daffodil. Not only is today’s keel laying ceremony an important part of shipbuilding tradition, it also marks the important next step in the shipbuilding process.

“Over the coming months the Royal Daffodil will start to take shape, with a design that blends the modern and the traditional, and with facilities that will improve passenger experience. A ferry fit for the 21st century, built right here in the Liverpool City Region.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram. | LCRCA

The Royal Daffodil will have a modern ship design, but will feature the traditional Mersey Ferry colours of red, black and white, showcasing its. rich heritage. The interior will boast a contemporary theme and the lower deck will feature new seating, bike storage, and an event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the upper deck, passengers will be treated to panoramic views of the Mersey through full-length windows, with a bar area and event space suitable for weddings, parties, and corporate events.

The vessel has been designed to harness state-of-the-art green technology, with an Azipod propeller system for reduced fuel usage, along with a diesel-electric hybrid-ready engine – with potential for future conversion to full electric propulsion as technology develops.