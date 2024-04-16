Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity run honouring the Liverpool fans who tragically died in the Hillsborough disaster is returning to Stanley Park.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a fatal crush during an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium on April 15, 1989. Police, the government and parts of the media blamed Liverpool fans for the deaths, however, after a 27-year fight for justice, jurors at an inquest in 2016 ruled that Liverpool fans did not contribute to the disaster and they had been unlawfully killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool marked the 35th anniversary of the tragedy with a minutes silence on Monday, and a bell tolled 97 times to remember each victim. Continuing tributes to those who died in the disaster, hundreds of people will take part in a 5K run next month, raising money for three charities.

The original idea for Run For The 97 came from Liverpool FC fan Dom Williams, who had organised a number of team charity walks between Liverpool and Sheffield. For three years, the annual challenge saw a small team of runners from across the country come together for a 96-mile three-day run between Sheffield and Liverpool. During this time, the team raised funds for the Hillsborough Family Support Group; Hillsborough Justice Campaign; Alder Hey Children’s Hospital; and The Children’s Hospital Sheffield.

The group later reduced the distance to 75 miles between Hillsborough and Anfield which they completed for three years, before joining with BTR to create a short run that the public could take part in. When the event was first staged in 2015, it was called Run For The 96, but was renamed Run For The 97 to now include and honour LFC fan Andrew Devine, who sadly passed away in July 2021, 32 years after receiving life-changing injuries at Hillsborough.

Margaret Aspinall alongside Jamie Carragher. Image: Emily Bonner

Now in its tenth year, the Run For The 97 will take place in Stanley Park – located between Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park - on Saturday, May 18. As well as honouring the lives lost at Hillsborough, the event also remembers the families of The 97 and the survivors, who have since tirelessly fought for justice for 35 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5K run will start at 9.30am, followed by a one-mile fun run from 10.30am - once all of the 5K participants have cleared the course. People can also take part outside of Liverpool by signing up virtually and being sent their run number, T-shirt, and medal prior to the event so they can take part on the same day.

Run For The 97 2024 route

The main route will take runners through Stanley Park, along Walton Lane, Priory Road, Arkles Lane, back into the park before passing the Eternal Flame on 97 Avenue at Anfield Stadium, where many runners pause to take a moment to pay their respects at the Hillsborough Memorial. The route continues back into Stanley Park through to the finish line.

How to sign up for the Run For The 97 2024

The entry fee for the 5K is £26 (£28 for virtual international participants) or £12 (£18 for virtual international participants) for the one-mile fun run. All entry fees pay for the staging of the event. You can enter here.

Run For The 97 2023. Image: Mick Hall Photos

How to donate