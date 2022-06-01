The budget airline currently flies to over 30 destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Ryanair has issued a warning to passengers travelling in the next few days, in an effort to manage the long waits at both check in and airport security across the UK.

It comes following reports of huge queues forming at major airports, flight cancellations and passengers left stranded or holidays cancelled last minute.

Ryanair has escaped from the current crisis at UK airports at the moment, unlike British Airways, TUI and easyJet, who have all had to cancel hundreds of flights.

The budget airline currently flies to over 30 destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including Dublin, Milan and popular destinations in Spain and Portugal.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has recently opened up a new route to Europe.

In general, flights from LJLA have escaped the chaos that has hit other parts of the country.

The airport has already issued travel and passport advice to passengers ahead of the busy summer period and reiterated today that travellers should still not arrive more than 2.5 hours before departure.

What has Ryanair said to passengers?

An email to customers read: "Please arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure of your Ryanair flight as we are experiencing security delays at the airport.

"Please note, that our boarding gates close 30 minutes prior to the departure of your flight."

However, a spokesman for LJLA told LiverpoolWorld it remains business as usual at the travel hub: “I’m pleased to report we still recommend a maximum 2.5 hours before departure for anyone departing from Liverpool.”

Pictures of long queues have been seen at airports everywhere from Bristol and Manchester to Gatwick and Heathrow.

There has also been chaos at train stations too, with footage taken at London’s St Pancras station showing huge queues for the Eurostar.

Brits waited on pavements outside the station as a "technical issue" caused delays leaving London.

What airlines are cancelling flights?

TUI announced on Tuesday (31 May) that it was cancelling hundreds of flights next month.

It plans to scrap around 43 flights a week at Manchester Airport until 30 June.

The company said in a statement: "Due to the amount of on-going disruption in our operation at Manchester Airport, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel six flights a day (43 flights a week), from Tuesday 31st May until Thursday 30th June.

“All other airports in the UK are planned to operate as normal."

The statement added: "We understand how disappointing this will be for those impacted; however, we believe this is necessary to provide stability and a better customer service at Manchester Airport."

Hundreds of flights with easyJet were also recently cancelled after the airline suffered from an IT glitch.

Meanwhile, British Airways has cancelled more than 100 flights - but these had been cancelled in advance as part of their schedule reduction until October.