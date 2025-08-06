Major banks have already closed their doors.

A Merseyside town will lose its last remaining bank next week, as Santander continues to shut branches across the UK.

Back in March, Santander revealed more than a third of its then 444 branches would be affected by the nationwide closures, including two in Merseyside. At the time, the bank said the closures were a result of a shift to online banking, with digital transactions surging by 63% since 2019.

Santander UK revealed more than 2,000 roles have been cut amid a cost-saving overhaul as it reported a drop in half-year profits. The high street lender - whose Spanish parent recently announced a £2.65 billion deal to buy UK rival TSB - said the drop in its workforce comes as part of its ongoing "simplification and automation" drive. It reported a 5% fall in pre-tax profits to £764 million for the first six months of 2025. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Formby will lose its last standing bank on August 11, when Santander’s Chapel Lane branch closes its doors at 3.00pm. The Sefton town has already said goodbye to the likes of HSBC and Barclays in recent years.

Explaining the reason behind the closure in a customer leaflet, Santander said 93% of its Formby branch customers already use a “variety of ways to do their banking” and 32% also use another Santander branch.

They outlined that customers can visit the Southport (Chapel Street) branch or the Liverpool City Centre branch on Lord Street. The Santander bank in Kirkby was shut down last month.