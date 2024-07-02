Scissor Sisters star to headline Liverpool Pride 2024
Scissor Sisters star, Jake Shears, is set to headline Pride in Liverpool’s inaugural Pride Classical event at the Pier Head. Best known for hits like I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ and Take Your Mama, Shears will kickstart this year’s Pride celebrations and perform with an open-air 32-piece orchestra.
Pride Classical will see an ensemble of star LGBTQ+ artists take to the stage on July 26 to perform the best Pride anthems of the last 50 years. The ticketed event, which has never been performed on a Pride stage, is part of efforts keeping the Pride march and festival free.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Winner and Liverpool-born drag artist Danny Beard will host the spectacle, which will take place at Pier Head from 8.00pm on July 26. Danny will be supported by Jerry Springer The Musical’s Alison Jiear and Jake Shears will be joined by West End actor and musician Ashford Campbell. Final release tickets go on sale on July 2, priced at £30. All funds will go towards keeping the Pride in Liverpool festival on July 27.
Shears, who last performed in Liverpool as part of the city’s Eurovision celebrations, said he is ‘delighted’ to be headlining a ‘memorable night of love, joy and unity’.
