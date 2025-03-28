'I can't believe it' - Scouse comedy G'wed nominated for two BAFTA TV awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of ITVX’s most successful comedies - set and filmed in Merseyside - has been nominated for two BAFTA Television Awards.

Written by Wallaey’s Danny Kenny and produced by Golden Path Productions, G’wed was ITVX’s most-streamed series of 2024, with its second series launching earlier this year.

Filming took place around Wirral and Liverpool, with the comedy series following the lives of teenagers in Merseyside.

The successful show has now been nominated for the Scripted Comedy Award while lead actor Dylan Thomas-Smith is up for the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme Award.

Discussing the nominations on social media, the G’wed team said: “ WE’RE GOING TO THE BAFTAS. We are so proud of all of our cast and crew of series one for their hard work and we are so happy that it has been recognised by BAFTA! Thank you to everyone who has watched and supported us along the way! You’re the BEST the firm.

“Our incredible Dylan Thomas-Smith has been nominated for best lead in a comedy series and we couldn’t be prouder of you Dyl! We love ya lad.”

Thomas-Smith, who is from Prenton on the Wirral and won Best Breakthrough Performance at the Edinburgh TV Awards last year, said: “I can’t believe it.”

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be hosted by Alan Cumming and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, May 11.