Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Sefton could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Sefton with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Sefton down into 38 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Ainsdale East The neighbourhood with the 13th lowest average household income was Ainsdale East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £37,100. Photo Sales

2 . Litherland North The neighbourhood with the 12th lowest average household income was Litherland North. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £35,600. Photo Sales

3 . Hesketh Park The neighbourhood with the 11th lowest average household income was Hesketh Park. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £33,400. Photo Sales

4 . Orrell The neighbourhood with the 10th lowest average household income was Bootle East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £33,200. Photo Sales