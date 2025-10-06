Crimestoppers are offering a “significant” reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of Ellis Cox.

The 19-year-old was fatally shot on June 23 last year at the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree while returning home from a bike ride. Despite ongoing investigations and several arrests, no one has been charged, and Ellis’s family continue to seek justice.

Now Crimestoppers - a charity, independent of the police - is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of those responsible for his murder.

The incentive comes as the hunt for Ellis’ killer featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme this morning (October 6).

Gary Murray, Crimestoppers' North West Regional Manager, said: “Ellis was an innocent young man whose life was cut short in the most devastating way at just 19 years of age.

“He had his whole life ahead of him. There are people in our community who may know what happened and who is responsible for taking Ellis from his loved ones.

Ellis Cox. | Handout

“The family need your help and are so grateful for the support they have been shown so far, and want to thank the public for standing with them in getting justice for Ellis.

“We’re offering this significant reward because Ellis’s family deserve answers and justice. If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Your call could finally bring peace to Ellis’s loved ones and ensure those responsible are held to account.”

In a tribute to Ellis on the one-year anniversary of his death in June of this year, Ellis’ family urged people with information to come forward. They arranged for a number of digital screens across the city to display the appeal and Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall and the Cunard building in Liverpool city centre lit up in Ellis’s favourite colour, orange.

His family said: “Ellis was our whole world. A gentle giant so kind and loving his family was everything to him. We don’t know how to fully express our love for him as its immeasurable and losing him is something we will never recover from.”

Do you have information which could help? You can tell Crimestoppers what you know and remain 100% anonymous/ Call free any time of day or night on 0800 555 111 or fill in a quick and easy online form.