❄️ Residents across Liverpool woke up to snow on Tuesday morning. Though the council had sent gritters out on a double run, the weather was still causing widespread impact across the region's roads and public transport. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

⚓ Peel Ports Group has become the first port operator to join the British Retail Consortium with a view to strengthening its relationships with retailers. Having recently surveyed more than 2,000 retail leaders, The UK's second largest port operator discovered that 77% of participants count cutting carbon emissions as one of their top strategic priorities.

🐉 Plans are underway to stage Liverpool's biggest-ever Lunar New Year celebrations, not only to welcome in the Year of the Dragon but also to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's twinning with Shanghai. Taking place from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 February, for the first time, the free activities will not only take over the Chinatown area, but they will also bring a festival of colour and sound to the Bombed Out Church (St Luke's), Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. Full story on LiverpoolWorld