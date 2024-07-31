Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elsie Dot Stancombe was one of three children killed in the attack in Southport on Monday.

The mother a seven-year-old girl killed in the Southport knife attack has pleaded with rioters to 'stop the violence' after violent disorder broke out on Tuesday night.

Elsie Dot Stancombe was one of three children killed in the attack on Hart Street on Monday, and her mother, Jenni Stancombe, took to social media to make the appeal. Nine-year-old Alice Aguiar and six-year-old Bebe King also died in the attack, and five other children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message on Tuesday night, Jenni Stancombe said: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight. The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."

Seven-year-old Elsie was killed in Monday's attack. | Handout

The violent protest erupted outside a mosque in Southport, shortly after a vigil in honour of those affected by the tragedy. Officers were seen in helmets and riot gear, with stones and bottles launched at them and police riot vans attacked. Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding.

Rioters took bricks from garden walls to throw at officers and the mosque, and a newsagents was looted. In a statement, Merseyside Police said 22 officers were injured, with eight sustaining serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion. Other officers have varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious. Three police dogs were also injured. Merseyside Police said the protest is believed to have involved supporters of the English Defence League, with Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss describing the events as ‘sickening’.

Chaos has erupted outside a mosque in Southport following the knife attack that killed three children. | Youtube Live