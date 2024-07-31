Mother of girl, seven, killed in Southport stabbing tells rioters to 'stop the violence'
The mother a seven-year-old girl killed in the Southport knife attack has pleaded with rioters to 'stop the violence' after violent disorder broke out on Tuesday night.
Elsie Dot Stancombe was one of three children killed in the attack on Hart Street on Monday, and her mother, Jenni Stancombe, took to social media to make the appeal. Nine-year-old Alice Aguiar and six-year-old Bebe King also died in the attack, and five other children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital.
In a message on Tuesday night, Jenni Stancombe said: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight. The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."
The violent protest erupted outside a mosque in Southport, shortly after a vigil in honour of those affected by the tragedy. Officers were seen in helmets and riot gear, with stones and bottles launched at them and police riot vans attacked. Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding.
Rioters took bricks from garden walls to throw at officers and the mosque, and a newsagents was looted. In a statement, Merseyside Police said 22 officers were injured, with eight sustaining serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion. Other officers have varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious. Three police dogs were also injured. Merseyside Police said the protest is believed to have involved supporters of the English Defence League, with Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss describing the events as ‘sickening’.
Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss continued: “Tonight, Merseyside Police has faced serious violence in Southport and I am so proud to have witnessed off-duty officers (many of whom had not long finished a full shift) parade back on duty to support their colleagues who had displayed such courage whilst under constant and sustained attack. I would also like to thank officers from Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police, Lancashire Police and North Wales Police who also provided mutual aid and support. “Sadly, offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park. “This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday. We would appeal to anyone who has information or video footage of those involved in this shocking behaviour to come forward so we can identify and arrest those responsible. Anyone with information can DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”