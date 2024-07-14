Police confirm body found in River Mersey is missing 14-year-old Daniel Halliday

Missing teenage boy Daniel Halliday has sadly been confirmed dead after his body was recovered from the River Mersey.

A body recovered from the River Mersey near New Brighton on Monday evening has now been confirmed as that of missing 14-year-old boy Daniel Halliday, who went missing near Crosby beach over two weeks ago.

Daniel had been jumping waves near the radar tower on Crosby beach at around 7pm on Sunday 30 June before getting into difficulty. He became separated from his friends and brother and never emerged from the water.

Emergency services arrived on scene at around 7pm and a major search operation took place. However, the hunt was stood down on July 1, ‘pending further information’. A week later, on July 8, HM Coastguard recovered a body from the River Mersey at New Brighton. Following extensive forensic examinations by Merseyside Police, the boy has been formally identified as Daniel.

The body of Daniel Halliday has been found after he went missing at Crosby Beach. | Handout/Wikimedia

In a statement, issued a few days after Daniel went missing, his family said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us. Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong. Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

His death is being treated as not suspicious and the case was referred to the coroner’s office. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 24000574939.

