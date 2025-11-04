Southport wins highest honour at Britain in Bloom 2025 awards

Southport In Bloom crowned overall winner of Britain In Bloom 2025. | Sefton Council

Southport in Bloom has secured the top accolade at the RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals 2025, marking a historic win for the community and showcasing their dedication to environmental and horticultural excellence.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southport in Bloom has earned the highest honour at the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Britain in Bloom UK Finals Competition 2025.

The national awards celebrate horticulture, community gardening and environmental quality across the nation, with a sparkling final ceremony taking place at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on Friday (October 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport’s entry was crowned the overall 2025 winner and given the RHS Gold award - the top honour handed out to outstanding entrants. It is the first Britain In Bloom triumph for Southport, and for Sefton, in the five decades since the first event was held in 1963.

Darren Share, Chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “We are delighted to announce Southport as Overall Winner of the Britain in Bloom UK Finals 2025.

“In a year when community was so important, Southport have admirably demonstrated the power of gardening together. Securing Gold across all three judging categories – horticulture, environment, and community – they have made an outstanding contribution to improving their local area, benefitting residents and visitors alike.”

Southport In Bloom crowned overall winner of Britain In Bloom 2025. | Sefton Council

The judges were impressed by Southport in Bloom’s passionate dedication to environmental improvement and community involvement as well as their outstanding horticultural accomplishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They praised Southport’s “absolutely stunning” Rotten Row, a popular attraction to the seaside town and one of the UK’s longest continuous herbaceous borders. Stretching over 3,843 square metres, Rotten Row was saved from being grassed over in 2011 by a team of 30 volunteers, who have since enhanced it with 250,000 new plants.

Southport Botanic Gardens made a lasting impression on the judges, particularly as they marked their 150th anniversary this year.

Ongoing efforts to enhance and evolve the gardens were commended, with special mentions going to the lovingly tended Grade II listed fernery as well as more recent developments such as a Wellness and Dementia Garden and creation of a new garden at the Town Hall.

Originally planted with plants left by local people commemorating the victims of the town’s 2024 stabbing tragedy, the site has since evolved into a pink and white themed garden reflecting the colour of the ribbons left in their memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in accordance with the wishes of the families affected, the gardens will be transformed into a welcoming and family-focused space for open-air performances.

Southport in Bloom also achieved a Judges’ Highlights Award, as well as coming out on top in the Coastal category.

Southport In Bloom crowned overall winner of Britain In Bloom 2025. | RHS

Cllr Mhairi Doyle, Green Sefton’s Mark Shaw and John Dempsey, attended the awards ceremony alongside volunteers Ann and David Cobham, who represented the many community groups whose tireless efforts led to Southport in Bloom’s triumph.

Cllr Doyle, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said after the event: “I’m absolutely blown away by this – I may have gotten a little misty-eyed when we won!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a victory for every single volunteer who gave their time to make Southport a cleaner, greener and more beautiful place.

“They have shown the whole country that Southport is a thriving town with a wonderful community that truly cares about its public spaces.

“I hope everyone involved takes a moment to congratulate themselves for the part they’ve played in helping Southport In Bloom take this historic award.”