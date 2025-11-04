Salt and Tar, Bootle. | Sefton Council

The 2026 Salt and Tar festival in Bootle will feature rock legends.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first headliner for the 2026 staging of Bootle’s hit festival has been confirmed.

Launching for the first time in the summer of 2023, Salt and Tar’s annual music festival is fast becoming a standout date on the UK calendar, with huge performances from music legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first staging of the event saw the new Bootle venue nominated for two UK Festival Awards, with Sir Tom Jones then taking to the stage in 2024 and Billy Ocean and Sugbabes headlining this summer.

Salt and Tar, Bootle. | Sefton Council

Due to updates to the site, the 2026 festival is relocating to neighbours Lock and Quay, with the first major act now confirmed.

In an announcement at 10am today (November 4), a spokesperson for Salt and Tar said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce rock legends The Waterboys will be playing at Salt and Tar on Friday 14th August 2026.”

Formed in 1981 by Scottish musician Mike Scott, The Waterboys are best known for hits like The Whole of the Moon and Don’t Bang the Drum.

Pre-sale goes live on November 6 at 10am. To access, sign up to the mailing list. General sale goes live on Friday (November 7) at 10am.