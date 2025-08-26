Sports Direct makes mark on historic Liverpool building as opening looms

New signage has gone up on Church Street’s historic Compton House, ahead a major move.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed building was home to M&S for nearly 100 years, but the retailer shut the outlet in August 2023 and moved into the former Debenhams building on the edge of Liverpool ONE.

Work has long been underway at Compton House, which is being transformed into a huge new Sports Direct store and Everlast gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement last year, Frasers head of acquisitions James France said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired Compton House located on Liverpool’s renowned Church Street.

New Sports Direct store, Church Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

New Sports Direct store, Church Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“We are big believers in physical retail and this acquisition marks an exciting time for the group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.

“As the UK’s leading destination for sportswear, we are looking forward to bringing Liverpool customers a next-generation sports retail experience with the opening of a 70,000 sq ft Sports Direct flagship store. Subject to approval, Everlast Gyms will also open a 23,000 sq. ft hybrid gym in the space.”

While scaffolding remains on the building, progress can clearly be seen - including the erection of new Sports Direct signage. The brand’s name is now visible on the iconic listed structure.

LiverpoolWorld understands that Sports Direct is expected to open in October this year, with its former site in Liverpool ONE scheduled to close next month.